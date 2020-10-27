6

Song Min Ho fills the subway with sunflowers in 2nd 'Run Away' MV teaser

WINNER's Song Min Ho has revealed the 2nd MV teaser for his comeback title track, "Run Away"!

In this moody new teaser clip, Song Min Ho depicts emotions such as loneliness and solitude through his facial expression and still body language, while those surrounding him are full of fluid movements. At the end of the clip, Song Min Ho turns toward the camera in a subway car filled with sunflowers, bringing back his beloved image as the sunflower prince. 

The full release of Song Min Ho's "Run Away" MV, as well as his 2nd full album 'Take', is just 2 more days away on October 30 at 6 PM KST!

