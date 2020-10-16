7

6

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

BTS' Jin confirms 'Run BTS!' is coming soon

AKP STAFF

BTS' Jin confirmed 'Run BTS!' is returning soon.

As fans know, 'Run BTS!' is a variety web series that feature the BTS members as they complete missions and challenges as well as play games and activities that involve prizes and punishments. The series began in 2015, and after the end of their stay-cation series 'In the SOOP', fans have been wondering when 'Run BTS!' will be back for a new season.

On October 16, a fan asked, "Please do a 'Run BTS!' episode where you read comments with fans gushing compliments. I'd like to see Jin oppa's ears turn red!" Jin then responded, "We filmed 'Run BTS!' today, but the episode content was completely unrelated to reading compliments."

Stay tuned for updates on 'Run BTS!'.

  1. BTS
  2. Jin
  3. RUN BTS
2 1,720 Share 54% Upvoted

3

Kirsty_Louise18,869 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago
Share

0

myung-mitha538 pts 2 minutes ago 0
2 minutes ago

Finallyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy😍🤩

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

GOT7
GOT7 reportedly making a comeback in November
4 hours ago   11   5,334
misc.
I-LAND Trainee K is a powerful influence for good
19 hours ago   61   15,088
BTS, Jin
BTS' Jin confirms 'Run BTS!' is coming soon
28 minutes ago   2   1,711
GOT7
GOT7 reportedly making a comeback in November
4 hours ago   11   5,334
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
6 days ago   145   44,159

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND