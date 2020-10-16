BTS' Jin confirms 'Run BTS!' is coming soon

BTS' Jin confirmed 'Run BTS!' is returning soon.



As fans know, 'Run BTS!' is a variety web series that feature the BTS members as they complete missions and challenges as well as play games and activities that involve prizes and punishments. The series began in 2015, and after the end of their stay-cation series 'In the SOOP', fans have been wondering when 'Run BTS!' will be back for a new season.



On October 16, a fan asked, "Please do a 'Run BTS!' episode where you read comments with fans gushing compliments. I'd like to see Jin oppa's ears turn red!" Jin then responded, "We filmed 'Run BTS!' today, but the episode content was completely unrelated to reading compliments."



Stay tuned for updates on 'Run BTS!'.



