Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

(G)I-DLE's Soojin unable to participate in upcoming '2020 Super ON:TACT' concert due to ankle injury

(G)I-DLE's Soojin is unable to participate in the upcoming concert due to an ankle injury.

On October 16, Cube Entertainment announced Soojin recently sprained an ankle during choreography practice for (G)I-DLE's upcoming online concert appearance. She visited the hospital for a physical checkup and treatment for the injury, and the label stated she'll be wearing a cast and pads until her recovery, which means she'll have to minimize body movement.

(G)I-DLE are set to perform at day 4 of the 'SBS 2020 Super ON:TACT' online concert on October 18 KST alongside MONSTA XITZYTXT, and more. SoyeonMiyeonMinnieYuqi, and Shuhua will be performing as 5 without Soojin. However, Soojin will be able to participate during the concert's fan event.

Stay tuned for updates on Soojin's condition.

