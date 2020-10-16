(G)I-DLE's Soojin unable to participate in upcoming '2020 Super ON:TACT' concert due to ankle injury

(G)I-DLE's Soojin is unable to participate in the upcoming concert due to an ankle injury.



On October 16, Cube Entertainment announced Soojin recently sprained an ankle during choreography practice for (G)I-DLE's upcoming online concert appearance. She visited the hospital for a physical checkup and treatment for the injury, and the label stated she'll be wearing a cast and pads until her recovery, which means she'll have to minimize body movement.



(G)I-DLE are set to perform at day 4 of the 'SBS 2020 Super ON:TACT' online concert on October 18 KST alongside MONSTA X, ITZY, TXT, and more. Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie, Yuqi, and Shuhua will be performing as 5 without Soojin. However, Soojin will be able to participate during the concert's fan event.



Stay tuned for updates on Soojin's condition.

