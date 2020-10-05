BLACKPINK reveal the main trailer for their first ever Netflix documentary, 'BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky'

The main trailer for BLACKPINK's first ever 'Netflix' documentary 'BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky' is here!

Premiering this October 14 worldwide exclusively via 'Netflix', 'Light Up The Sky' looks back on BLACKPINK's career from their grand debut in 2016, up to their rise to global stardom in 2020. In the main trailer clip above, viewers can catch glimpses of the BLACKPINK members as professional musicians, recording in the studio or practicing tirelessly in the practice room, as well as moments when the girls reflect back on their difficult and competitive trainee days. In addition, 'BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky' features some never-before-seen footage of the BLACKPINK girls during their career so far - a must-witness event for fans!



You can also check out the main poster for the upcoming documentary below while you wait for next week!