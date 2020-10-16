The Chinese video website that illegally distributed BTS's concert is now illegally distributing BLACKPINK's Netflix documentary

Recently, it was discovered that BLACKPINK's Netflix documentary 'Blackpink: Light Up the Sky' is being illegally distributed on a Chinese video site.

On October 14th, a full 79-minute video of the Netflix documentary was uploaded on the popular Chinese video site BiliBili that is similar to YouTube. The documentary already included the Chinese subtitles; therefore, Chinese netizens can easily search and watch the video.

BLACKPINK's documentary was released exclusively on Netflix as it is a Netflix production. Therefore, the video is being illegally distributed through this Chinese video site.



Many Korean netizens have pointed out that China is still illegally watching Korean videos despite the law that bans Korean culture. Netizens state, "China was against the Korean culture, but their people still illegally watch Korean stuff."

This site also was controversial as it also illegally distributed the recent BTS concert that took place this month. This video site uploaded the full concert to their site, and the video received many views within two days. There is still other Korean content that is being illegally streamed on the site.





Meanwhile, 'Blackpink: Light Up the Sky' is a Netflix documentary that shows the girl group's life after their debut in 2016. It shows the progress the girls have made and the path they have come so far in becoming world stars.