A large Chinese video website illegally distributed BTS's concert

It has been confirmed that the entirety of BTS's recent online concert is being illegally distributed online in China.

Star News reported on October 12th that the entire captured stream of BTS's online concert 'MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E' is being distributed on a Chinese video site similar to YouTube called bilibili.

The video, which was posted on October 11, includes the full online concert performance that is two and a half-hours long.

In particular, users will easily find the video just by searching the keyword 'BTS' in the search bar as the video is posted on the first page of the search.

Currently, the number of views for the video exceeds 20,000 views.

Concerning the reports, Big Hit Entertainment stated that they would look into the issue.

Many netizens say this is a contradiction as Chinese viewers seem to be still interested in viewing BTS content despite the current situation in China in response to the recent Van Fleet Award speech.

Recently, BTS's remark on the Korean War has been widely interpreted politically, and the group has been heavily criticized by Chinese netizens, even causing their advertisements to be removed from online platforms. Therefore, many Korean netizens are baffled to hear that BTS's online concert is being illegally distributed in China.



During the event, RM stated, "Korea Society's 2020 Gala is especially meaningful as this year marks the Korean War's 70th anniversary. We will always remember the history of pain that our two nations shared together and the sacrifices of the countless men and women".

The Chinese netizens raised an issue with RM's use of the phrase "Our two Nations," which stands for South Korea and the U.S.