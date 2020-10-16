MLD Entertainment's upcoming global rookie boy group releases schedule for pre-debut song 'Dracula'

MLD Entertainment's upcoming new global K-Pop boy group plans on kicking off their pre-debut promotions this month, ahead of their full-fledged debut on December!

On October 17, MLD Entertainment revealed an October schedule for the boy group's upcoming pre-debut song "Dracula", out this October 27 at 12 AM KST. Leading up to "Dracula"s MV release, the group will be dropping a debut trailer as well as a series of performance video teasers throughout this month.

In addition, the schedule indicates even more pre-debut activities planned ahead for November, with more details coming soon.

So far, the new 9-member rookie boy group is going by the name 'T1419'. However, MLD Entertainment has yet to confirm that this is the group's fixed debut name, or any details on how the name is read.





If you missed the 9 members' first pre-debut group teaser image from earlier this week, you can also check it out below.