Super Junior's Heechul responds to a hater on his Instastory

Super Junior's Heechul definitely doesn't condone malicious commenting as he claps back at a hater on his Instastory.

 

Heechul took rude DMs to his Instagram story after a hater left a response to his latest grilling video. In the DM the hater sent him malicious messages saying "Why are you reposting eating Korean beef after 4 days? Stop flexing. F***. Please go kill yourself..I can't even with that selfishness. Please kill yourself.. Fans are even saving their public transportation fares to buy your album and you are showing off f****** Korean beef. You never think about giving back to your fans. What are you f****** good at except your pretty face? (the last message bubble ends with another curse words)"  


Heechul simply left a response "Well I won't kill myself" over the screenshot of the messages he received. Netizens left supportive comments for him, saying he was simply doing his job as the ambassador of promoting Korean Beef and this troll took it too far. 

What do you think?

11 10,131

I bet this hater is an absolute loser who hasn't done anything with his life and blames everyone else for his problems. Stop trying to ruin other people's lives and go get one of your own.

"You never think about giving back to your fans"

LOL she seemed like a delulu ex-fan who's expecting too much from the idol. Well Heechul noticed you now, so congrats your lifelong dream's just fulfilled

