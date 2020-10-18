Ha Sung Woon says he doesn't regret his time on 'Produce 101' even though it was the most difficult time of his life

Ha Sung Woon posed for TenStar.

During the interview, he talked about starting music, saying, "I first was introduced to music when I was singing by myself at home when I was young. I sang when home by myself and I liked it. I had that eerie feeling."

He also chose 'Produce 101 Season 2' as the most difficult time of his life but said, "I'm still surprised at myself ant how I managed that back then. But I have no regrets. I have disappointments but I did my best, so I I have no regrets."

