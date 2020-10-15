2

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

Dawn says his appearance makes people feel sorry for him?

Dawn says his appearance makes people feel sorry for him.

On the October 15th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', Dawn revealed his skinny frame and overall appearance make people feel bad for him. He expressed, "I don't like getting sympathy. I get too much sympathy because of my looks, so I pretend to be strong."

He continued, "I had a nosebleed in the morning, and HyunA was worried about it. I'm just tired."

In other news, Dawn recently made a comeback with "DAWNDIDIDAWN" featuring Jessi.

