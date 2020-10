Song Min Ho posed for the Autumn/Winter issue of 'L'Officiel Hommes'.





His cover story was one of 'running youth', and he expressed all sides of himself through the 3 different cover photos that he has. In one, he stands against a dark background emphasized by neon-green heart doodles over his face. In another, he's wearing a flouncy top to match the sky of the background, and in yet another, he's ready to run in a fur jacket.



Check them all out below.