BLACKPINK's 'Lovesick Girls' MV exceeds 100 million views in just 75 hours; group's fourth fastest

BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls" has exceeded 100 million YouTube views!



According to YG Entertainment, the music video hit the 100 million mark at 4:20 PM KST on October 5. The accomplishment was achieved within 75 hours of the music video's release, which makes it the 22nd video with over 100 million views and their fourth fastest video to reach the milestone.



Meanwhile, "Lovesick Girls" is the title track off of their first full-length album 'The Album,' which was released on October 2. The song was not only made in collaboration with French DJ and producer David Guetta, but it was also co-written and co-composed by members Jennie and Jisoo.



Congratulations to BLACKPINK on another YouTube milestone!