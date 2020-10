NCT will have their first 23-person reality show.

NCT subunits have had reality shows and such, but this is the first time the full group will be on a show together. 'NCT World 2.0' will have 8 episodes where all the members will have various activities, and have a concept where they go on a chase for one another. They're also planning a special 'ontact' show for fans all over the world.

Are you ready? 'NCT World 2.0' will air on Mnet starting at October 15th at 7:50 PM KST.