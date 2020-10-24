21

1

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

B1A4 reveal performance scene MV for 'Like a Movie'

AKP STAFF

B1A4 have revealed a performance scene music video for "Like a Movie".

In their latest MV, B1A4 get in their suits and perform against a modern backdrop. "Like a Movie" is the title track of their fourth album 'Origine', and it was written by member CNU while he was serving his mandatory military service. The lyrics are about a couple so in love that it is as if they are starring in their own beautiful romance film, expressing hopes that the relationship will unfold with a happy ending.

Watch B1A4's "Like a Movie" performance scene MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

DMV2DMZ355 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

I applaud these guys for coming with a 3/3 timed song. It goes against the current soundscape, but it actual works well for them!

