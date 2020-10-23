14

3

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF

SHINee's Onew spotted baking fish-shaped pastries & handing them out to SM Entertainment staff

SHINee's Onew was spotted opening up his very own, one-man snack truck right outside SM Entertainment's building! 

According to fans, the idol was seen baking boonguhppang (fish-shaped pastries) and handing them out to SM employees earlier this week. He was also accompanied by filming staff, leading fans to believe that Onew's fish pastry food truck will be a part of some new reality content coming soon!

SM Entertainment employees were seen lining up to try Onew's handmade boonguhppang!

Later on, member Key was also seen stopping by to cheer Onew on. 

Do you want to try Onew's handmade boonguhppang?

  1. SHINee
  2. Onew
  3. Key
