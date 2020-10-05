SF9 gets a Twitter emoji on their 4th anniversary

SF9 has hit 4 years since debut!

The group debuted on October 5th, 2016. They've got a lot of hits under their belts, including debut song "Fanfare", "Roar", "Easy Love", "O Sole Mio", "Mamma Mia", "Now or Never", "Enough", "RPM", "Good Guy" (which earned them their first win), and their latest song "Summer Breeze".

One of the ways they're celebrating 4 years is with a Twitter emoji - so fans can use the emoji as they wait for SF9's comeback later today at 6PM KST by using #SF9, #FANTASY_RACE, #SPECIAL_HISTORY_BOOK, #손잡아줄게, or #ShineTogether.

