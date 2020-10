MONSTA X's Shownu had a 'Toy Story' concept photoshoot with '1st Look'.

Unfortunately, the theme didn't mean that Shownu took on Woody and Buzz and Jessie and Bulls-eye - it actually meant that Shownu himself was going to be posing as a 'toy'. The concept was meant for Shownu to pose with Moschino's trademark teddy bear and become the teddy bear himself. Fans love him as the giant 'bear', so the concept was actually perfect for him.



Check out the photos above and below.