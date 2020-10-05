4

3

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

NCT further explain the subunit-specific songs on upcoming 'Resonance Pt. 1'

AKP STAFF

NCT gave further details on the tracks on their upcoming album.

The full NCT group will be coming back with their 2nd album 'Resonance Pt. 1'. In addition to the tracks that were already explained, the album will also include NCT 127's "Music, Dance", NCT Dream's "Déjà Vu", and WayV's "Nectar". "Music, Dance" is an Afrobeat dance song that tells the story of the NCT universe being connected through music and dance. "Déjà Vu" is a hip hop pop dance song with an energetic chant that shows the 7 members' passion. "Nectar" is an intense song with a hip hop feel and a drum sound and sing about dancing together under the moon.

Get ready for NCT's full group comeback on October 12th.

  1. NCT
2 1,534 Share 57% Upvoted

0

meera-sahir561 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

OMG I'm so excited about this~

I hope we can also get some NCT U content which equals the other three, it was legit my favorite unit as we can see different themes and styles in it but SM starved it T_T

Share

0

tenisaweapon52 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

nice! bring it on

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, ENHYPEN, GFriend (Girlfriend), NU
Big Hit Labels launches IPO today
2 hours ago   8   8,653
BTS, ENHYPEN, GFriend (Girlfriend), NU
Big Hit Labels launches IPO today
2 hours ago   8   8,653
BTS, ENHYPEN, GFriend (Girlfriend), NU
Big Hit Labels launches IPO today
2 hours ago   8   8,653

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND