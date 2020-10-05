NCT further explain the subunit-specific songs on upcoming 'Resonance Pt. 1'

NCT gave further details on the tracks on their upcoming album.

The full NCT group will be coming back with their 2nd album 'Resonance Pt. 1'. In addition to the tracks that were already explained, the album will also include NCT 127's "Music, Dance", NCT Dream's "Déjà Vu", and WayV's "Nectar". "Music, Dance" is an Afrobeat dance song that tells the story of the NCT universe being connected through music and dance. "Déjà Vu" is a hip hop pop dance song with an energetic chant that shows the 7 members' passion. "Nectar" is an intense song with a hip hop feel and a drum sound and sing about dancing together under the moon.

Get ready for NCT's full group comeback on October 12th.