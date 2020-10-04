10

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens share pre-debut photos of (G)I-DLE's Shuhua when she was allegedly 'unpopular'

Netizens are commenting on the photos of (G)I-DLE's Shuhua when she was allegedly "unpopular".

On a popular community site, a netizen shared heaps of Shuhua's pre-debut photos when she was just a student in school. Along with the photos, however, the netizen wrote that "she was probably the only one who thought she wasn't popular." Since Shuhua herself once suggested that she wasn't that popular in school, netizens hardly believed that that was the case!

Judging by the photos below, netizens shared the opinion that Shuhua looked absolutely gorgeous as a student. 

Some comments include:

"I probably would have had a crush on her if she attended my school"

"She looks so pure!!!"

"OMG She's like my ideal type"

"She was probably lying lol how could she be unpopular?"

"She was probably everyone's first love"

"Shuhua...so pretty...like the main character from a drama"

Do you think Shuhua would have been a popular student at school?

soapbox574 pts 38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago

wow her looks haven't changed at all!

quark1239511,495 pts 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

She was very pretty and I know for some girls they will cut out someone who could be a threat to their position so maybe she just didn't get invited to stuff with friends? Or maybe she was shy or it was hard to open up and feel included?

