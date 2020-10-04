Netizens share pre-debut photos of (G)I-DLE's Shuhua when she was allegedly 'unpopular'

Netizens are commenting on the photos of (G)I-DLE's Shuhua when she was allegedly "unpopular".

On a popular community site, a netizen shared heaps of Shuhua's pre-debut photos when she was just a student in school. Along with the photos, however, the netizen wrote that "she was probably the only one who thought she wasn't popular." Since Shuhua herself once suggested that she wasn't that popular in school, netizens hardly believed that that was the case!

Judging by the photos below, netizens shared the opinion that Shuhua looked absolutely gorgeous as a student.

Some comments include:

"I probably would have had a crush on her if she attended my school"

"She looks so pure!!!"

"OMG She's like my ideal type"

"She was probably lying lol how could she be unpopular?"

"She was probably everyone's first love"



"Shuhua...so pretty...like the main character from a drama"



Do you think Shuhua would have been a popular student at school?