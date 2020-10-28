NU'EST's Baekho shows off his masculine good looks on the cover of Esquire magazine

NU'EST member Baekho showed off his masculine good looks on the cover of Esquire magazine.

Baekho recently had a photoshoot for the November issue with the fashion magazine Esquire. Baekho showed off various looks and boasted of his stunning manly looks.

First, Baekho exuded a chic atmosphere with an all-black look in a leather jacket, his charismatic gaze pierces into the camera.

Then he showed off a more sophisticated 'boyfriend' look in a sleek suit and long coat. He was able to bring on the perfect autumn look with the bold overcoat and dark-colored jacket.

All the attire seen in Baekho's pictorial is from Hugo Boss 2020 Fall-Winter collection.

Meanwhile, NU'EST is scheduled to have a fan meeting on the 28th of next month. They plan to make special memories with their fans from all over the world.