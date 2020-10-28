Netizens fall in love with GFriend's alluring concept photos for their comeback

GFriend is preparing to make their comeback with another album. The girl group began releasing teasers to prepare for their comeback with '回: Walpurgis Night.'

The girls of GFriend boasted of the mature sensual vibes that they haven't shown before. The girl group received much love when they released their album '回: Song of the Sirens' in which they went through a complete image change.

They compelled their fans with their new image showing a luxurious sultry look. Now, netizens are falling deeper in love as they are drawn to the girl group with their new concept photos.

In the individual concept photos, the members each show off their individuality as they pose in settings that are like a movie scene. Each member shine in their brilliant beauty as fans and netizens alike can't escape from their charms.





Netizens' Commented:

"Yuju's pole-dancing photo makes my heart flutter."

"I heard all of the concepts are the members' hobbies. Like Yuju likes pole dancing, SinB likes photo-taking, Sowon likes shopping, Umji likes listening to music."

"They're all so pretty. OMG."

"This concept photo is so nice. Omg. It's crazy."

"All the girls are really setting a high standard for girl groups."

"I can't wait for their album."