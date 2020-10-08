Netizens wonder why WEi's album sales are so poor when they have popular Produce X's rank 1 Kim Yohan and Produce 2's Kim Donghan in the group

Recently, a netizen posted the results from Hanteo charts of the rookie group WEi's album sales on an online community.



The group officially made their debut on October 5, with their much-anticipated title track "Twilight" from their first album 'IDENTITY: First Sight'.



The rookie group consists of six members and gained much attention before their debut as each member was recognized by their individual activities. The group members were all formerly part of a competition series such as 'Produce 101 season 2', 'Produce X 101', and 'Under Nineteen.'

Member Yohan was part of the 'Produce X 101' and ranked 1st place on the show putting him in the project boy group X1 and member Seokhwa was also part of 'Produce X 101. Other members such as Daehyeon and Donghan participated in 'Produce 101 Season 2' while Junseo and Yongha were part of 'Under 19'.



As the group members were well known during their pre-debut activities, many netizens anticipated the group to do well on album sales. However, WEi's album sales have been doing not so well different from what was expected.

The group has currently sold a total of 11,300 copies as the sales have gone down drastically after the first day of the release.

Many netizens couldn't help but wonder why the group is not performing as well as they expected since the group has members who have already proven their popularity.

Netizens' Commented:

"Oh, I thought this group would do better since the members are from the 'Produce 101' contest."

"I thought X1 was popular. Thought this group would do better."



"At least they sold over 10,000 copies."



"I thought they would be the monster rookies to make high sales."



"I just found out about this group through this post. I'll go watch their MV."



"I hope WEi does well."



"I thought the members from Produce X 101 would debut as a solo. I guess other people thought that too so they didn't sell well."



"They're a rookie group, so I think 10,000 copies is a good number."



"I thought I read the numbers wrong. lol."

