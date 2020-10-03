6

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

IU opens up about regret and her decision to be a singer

AKP STAFF

IU opened up about regret and her decision to be a singer.

On the October 3rd episode of 'Healing Documentary - Tree Tree', IU visited Jeju Island and arrived at a fork in the road. The producers asked, "What kind of criteria do you use to make choices," and the singer-songwriter responded, "There are times when you make the wrong choice out of probability, but in that case, you should trust your gut and go for it once."

She continued, "I've rarely regretted my past choices. When I say, 'This is it,' I tend to go straight that way. I'm the type to stick to my chosen path. I have no regrets about what I missed out in my life."

In other news, IU recently revealed the behind-the-scenes of her 14-hour filming session for 'Sketchbook'.

  1. IU
2 1,928 Share 100% Upvoted

0

vaishna55 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

she is such a kind idol, so many donations and charities

Share

0

meera-sahir552 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

It's really good to know about IU's perspective on her decisions made during the course of her life.

I'm really glad she's chosen a path as an idol and does not regret it, else the industry would have lost one of its most generous and kind-hearted celebrities.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND