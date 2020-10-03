IU opens up about regret and her decision to be a singer

IU opened up about regret and her decision to be a singer.



On the October 3rd episode of 'Healing Documentary - Tree Tree', IU visited Jeju Island and arrived at a fork in the road. The producers asked, "What kind of criteria do you use to make choices," and the singer-songwriter responded, "There are times when you make the wrong choice out of probability, but in that case, you should trust your gut and go for it once."



She continued, "I've rarely regretted my past choices. When I say, 'This is it,' I tend to go straight that way. I'm the type to stick to my chosen path. I have no regrets about what I missed out in my life."



In other news, IU recently revealed the behind-the-scenes of her 14-hour filming session for 'Sketchbook'.

