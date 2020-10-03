Shinhwa's Eric warns malicious commenters of legal action

Shinhwa's Eric has warned malicious commenters of legal action.



On October 3, Eric released a statement on his YouTube channel, stating, "A few days ago, there were some strange comments on my family videos. I deleted them, but I don't know why people live like this. If you don't like it, you don't have to come here and you don't have to watch. Why do you do dirty things on other people's family videos?"



He continued, "It seems like there are other people who should be blurred out instead. Just disappear now. I'm sorry for sharing this bad news with subscribers this morning... There is just one reason I haven't sued people who spread false rumors and go overboard in personal malicious attacks. This is because they were Shinhwa's fans or fans of someone in Shinhwa. When it comes to family, it's different."



Eric finally warned of legal action, stating, "I can take legal action myself without borrowing the help of an agency. There will be no warning or discipline. If you cross the line, I'll take action right away. Instead of going that route, just leave while I'm speaking nicely."



Eric is currently filming for MBC's 'The Spies Who Loved Me' starring Yoo In Na and Lim Joo Hwan, which premieres on October 21 KST.