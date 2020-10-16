All members of MAMAMOO to guest on KBS2's 'Idol On Quiz'

MAMAMOO will be attending a recording as guests of KBS2's 'Idol On Quiz' soon!

According to reports on October 17, all 4 members of MAMAMOO are scheduled to attend a recording for 'Idol On Quiz' later this month on October 28. The girls plan on kicking off active comeback promotions starting with their 'Idol On Quiz' guest appearance, in light of their new mini album 'Travel' coming out on November 3.

Look forward to MAMAMOO's guest appearance on 'Idol On Quiz', airing some time in mid-November.

