MAMAMOO's "Dingga" ranks number 1 on iTunes in 12 countries

The girl group MAMAMOO is attracting much enthusiastic interest from Korea and overseas for their pre-release song "Dingga."



On October 20th, MAMAMOO released the song "Dingga" before they fully release their new mini-album 'Travel.' This new song from the girl group is topping the iTunes charts in twelve regions around the world, including Brazil, Belarus, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates, Poland, Egypt, the Czech Republic, and Romania. MAMAMOO is receiving much love for their powerful vocals. The song also reached the top of Korea's major real-time music charts, including Genie and Melon. The song ranked second place on Bugs Music charts, third place on Genie music charts, and tenth place on the Melon charts.



Also, MAMAMOO took first and second spot on Twitter's real-time trending list worldwide right after the release of their new song. Their music video for "Dingga" also ranked number one in YouTube's music video trend, showing its global popularity. With the song's release, the girl group started the "Dingga Challenge," which has over 5 million views.



The pre-released song "Dingga" is a song that expresses the desire to hang out and play with friends in a boring and lonely life due to social distancing. With its unique and witty lyrics, the song is full of funky sounds and has an addictive melody. The song is met with the retro-funk performance of MAMAMOO.



MAMAMOO will release her new mini-album 'Travel' on November 3 KST. This will be their first comeback this year, and the members are reportedly fully prepared to promote the music. They have participated in the music production and concept planning that is highly perfected.

