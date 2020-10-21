Lieutenant Ken Rhee files a second complaint against YouTuber Kim Yong Ho

It was recently reported that Lieutenant Ken Rhee has filed a second complaint against YouTuber Kim Yong Ho. YouTuber Kim Yong Ho has been claiming that the Lieutenant is involved in a sky diving accident, which caused the death of actress Jung In Ah. The YouTuber is also claiming that Ken Rhee was the late Jung In Ah's boyfriend at the time.



According to reports made by the Daily Business, Lieutenant Ken Rhee filed another complaint against YouTuber Kim Yong Ho at the Songpa Police Station in Seoul on October 20th. Ken Rhee filed a complaint against the YouTuber on defamation charges under false information and violating the Communication Network Act.

Earlier, YouTuber Kim Yong Ho had set Lieutenant Ken Rhee as the next target and began claiming various allegations against him. YouTuber Kim Yong Ho stated on his YouTube channel that Ken Rhee caused a skydiving accident while instructing someone and cause their death. The YouTuber claimed that actress Jung In Ah was the person who tragically died and was dating Ken Rhee at that time.



In response to these claims, Lieutenant Ken Rhee became angered and criticized, "I've never seen such a trashy person. I wasn't at the scene of the accident and was never that person's instructor. I wasn't even her boyfriend."

Since then, Lieutenant Ken Rhee has disclosed the Korean Skydiving Association's official document, claiming that Kim Yong Ho's allegations are false, and he does not have anything to do with the death of the late Jung In Ah.

Meanwhile, Ken Rhee has taken legal action against Kim Yong Ho, who previously raised suspicions that the Lieutenant was lying about his career experience at the UN.