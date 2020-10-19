4

Posted by danisurst

LOONA provides update on hiatusing member Haseul; says she is cheering on their comeback

LOONA has an update on Haseul for fans!

On October 19 KST, the Blockberry Creative girl group held the comeback press event for their 3rd mini album '12:00' at Seoul's Blue Square i'Market Hall. During the event, the members not only promoted the album, but were also asked to provide an update on their leader Haseul, who has spent the year on hiatus due to issues with recurring anxiety.


"Haseul often sends us encouraging messages, and she bought us beverages while we were practicing, which also brightened up the mood," member Hyunjin replied. "We want you to know that LOONA is twelve members - no matter when or where."


Meanwhile, LOONA's mini album '12:00,' including title track "Why Not?," is set for release on October 19 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for more news about LOONA's upcoming activities!

