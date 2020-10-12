YouTuber Kim Young Ho exposes Lieutenant Ken Rhee's past and reveals his wife along with alleged sexual violence

Recently, a former journalist turned YouTuber named Kim Young Ho, exposed Lieutenant Ken Rhee's past creating controversy.

Since then, the two individuals have been in a feud as Lieutenant Ken Rhee posted his argument against the YouTuber on his social media.

On October 12 KST, Kim Young Ho posted a video on his YouTube channel stating that he will reveal shocking information about the popular Lieutenant Ken Rhee.

The YouTuber stated that Ken Rhee has a criminal history of sexual assault. The YouTuber revealed a capture of the trial information with Ken Rhee's name on it. According to the information, a complaint was filed against the Lieutenant when he grabbed a woman's butt at a night club.

After the video has been released, Ken Rhee posted a photo on his Instagram with the caption "I will take legal action against anyone who spreads false information" and seemed aware of the video that had been uploaded.

As Ken Rhee responded to the YouTube video, YouTuber Kim Young Ho uploaded another video in which he stated that he has more evidence about Ken Rhee and stated that Ken Rhee pretends to be a single man when he is actually married. The YouTuber then uploaded a photo from Ken Rhee's wedding stating that Lieutenant Ken Rhee is married.



Previously, Ken Rhee appeared on MBC's 'Radio Star' and stated that his marital status is confidential because of the UDT activities he is involved in when he was with the Navy Seals. He stated, "I never revealed my family and it's not good to expose my family information because of UDT activities and the missions I've been on previously."



Since the incident began Kim Young Ho has claimed to have more evidence against Ken Rhee that he will begin to expose one by one.