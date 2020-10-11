4

1

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

Jessi says Psy tries to control what she wears?

AKP STAFF

Jessi talked about the relationship she had with label CEO Psy.

She was a guest on the October 10th episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'. During the introduction, Heechul asked her, "Jessi, you're part of Psy's label. Does he take good care of you?"

She said, "He doesn't scold me much, but he tries to control me as of lately. Recently he said, 'Jessi, let's try not to dress in such revealing clothes'. But you know how when someone tells you not to do something, you want to do it more? I took off even more. But recently, I haven't because it's cold."

Did you catch the episode?

  1. (Jessica H.o.) Jessi
1 1,089 Share 80% Upvoted

0

myung-mitha348 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Savage Jessi😍It feels like each and every word she says is a slap to a hater.

Share
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
9 hours ago   61   12,918
(Jessica H.o.) Jessi
Jessi says Psy tries to control what she wears?
37 minutes ago   1   1,048
Most Iconic SM Visual of All Time?
9 hours ago   61   12,918

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND