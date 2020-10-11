Jessi says Psy tries to control what she wears?

Jessi talked about the relationship she had with label CEO Psy.

She was a guest on the October 10th episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers'. During the introduction, Heechul asked her, "Jessi, you're part of Psy's label. Does he take good care of you?"

She said, "He doesn't scold me much, but he tries to control me as of lately. Recently he said, 'Jessi, let's try not to dress in such revealing clothes'. But you know how when someone tells you not to do something, you want to do it more? I took off even more. But recently, I haven't because it's cold."

