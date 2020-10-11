ITZY's Yeji gains attention for her pure beauty without makeup in recent SNS post

ITZY's Yeji has attracted netizens with her pure no-makeup beauty.

On October 11, the ITZY member took to the group's official Instagram and shared photos taken with her pet dog. Relaxing in the living room, Yeji looked comfortable on the sofa without any trace of makeup.

Seeing these photos, netizens once again praised her innocent charm, leaving comments such as "You're soo cute T_T", "a baby holding a baby", "I prefer Yeji without her makeup!", "looks beautiful on stage and off stage~"





In the past, the ITZY member has gained attention for her visuals more than once. Looks like Yeji's charms always shine, with or without makeup!