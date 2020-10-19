Hyeri draws attention to her social media account as she posts a photo with Park Bo Gum

Hyeri appeared as a cameo in Park Bo Gum's drama 'Record of Youth' and showed off their friendship.



On October 19, Hyeri drew attention to her social media account as she posted a photo taken with the actor Park Bo Gum.

Hyeri posted the photo with the hashtag 'Record of Youth' and the caption, "With superstar Sa Hae Joon from Record of Youth." In the photo, she puts her arm around Park Bo Gum's shoulder as they both look into the camera.







Meanwhile, the two actors formed their friendship as they appeared in the drama 'Reply 1988' together as Deok Sun and Taek. They appeared as a couple receiving much love for their roles.



Hyeri appears on 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market' while Park Bo Gum is serving his mandatory military duty.

