Here are the top 3 individual male K-Pop idols in terms of brand value rankings for October

BTS's Jimin, EXO's Baekhyun, and Pentagon's Hui have topped individual male K-Pop idol brand value rankings for the month of October!

From September 16 through October 16, 2020, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of 100 male K-Pop idols in areas such as consumer participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc.

First, BTS member Jimin defended his title as #1 for this month with a total of 5,511,794 points. Jimin has steadily maintained his #1 spot throughout 2020, alongside many of his other BTS members who have also held top 10 positions consistently this year. For October, 2nd place went to EXO member Baekhyun, currently promoting as both a solo artist and as a member of SuperM. Baekhyun earned a total of 4,368,575 brand value points. 3rd place went to Pentagons]'s leader Hui, shooting up to the #3 spot with a total of 3,862,218 points.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: BTS's Jungkook, BTS's V, NCT's Taeyong, BTS's SUGA, BTS's Jin, EXO's Kai, and NCT's Jaehyun. Check out the Institute's full analysis results below!

