Music Video
Posted by germainej

MONSTA X's Joohoney counts down in 'Intro: Ambition' MV

MONSTA X's Joohoney has dropped his music video for "Intro: Ambition"!

In the MV, Jooheon stands front and center as he performs the first track on his upcoming mixtape. "Intro: Ambition" was written, composed, and arranged by Joohoney and 9F along with the 6 other songs on 'Psyche', which drops on October 9 KST.

Check out Joohoney's "Intro: Ambition" MV above, and watch his MV teaser for "Smoky" here if you missed it.

