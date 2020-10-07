Girls' Generation's Seohyun & Go Kyung Pyo open up about their chemistry as co-stars on 'Private Lives'

Girls' Generation's Seohyun and Go Kyung Pyo opened up about their chemistry as co-stars on 'Private Lives'.



At the production presentation for the new JTBC Wednesday-Thursday drama on October 7, the two co-stars, who play con-artists in the drama, shared their impressions of each other on set. Go Kyung Pyo stated, "She has a lot of charm, but she's serious when dealing with work and her character. She puts in a lot of effort. She doesn't show any strain on set, and she's very cool as an actor. I think she's an example. We rely on each other, and I'm getting help during filming."



Seohyun also said, "Thank you so much for being considerate to me. I think I was able to become immersed in my character Joo Eun because he was so considerate of me, took care of me, helped me relax, and gave me a lot of ideas on the spot."



'Private Lives' premieres on October 7 at 9:30PM KST through JTBC, and it's available for streaming worldwide on Netflix. Do you plan to watch?