CNBLUE's Yonghwa writes letter to fans after renewing contract with FNC Entertainment

CNBLUE's Yonghwa wrote a letter to fans after renewing his contract with FNC Entertainment.



CNBLUE members Yonghwa, Jungshin, and Minhyuk all renewed their contracts with the label this past week, and group leader expressed his thoughts in a letter to fans. In his letter, Yonghwa wrote:





"Hello, everyone. This is Jung Yong Hwa. To BOICE, it's been a long time since I've greeted you.



I'm writing because I wanted to speak honestly to you about our contract renewal and our new promotions as we approach our first comeback in 3 years and 8 months.



There were different incidents that occurred, but I was not able to speak or act easily as the leader, which made me sad and disappointed in those moments. The responsibility of expressing these worries in my head through words weighed heavily on me.



After serious thought and discussion with the members, our families, and FNC's staff for a year, we decided this was the best choice for us to protect the name of CNBLUE, make good music with that name, and be together with BOICE again. Though we may be a little lacking, we chose to head toward contract renewal with a new mindset.



Aside from us, fans must have also been worried, concerned, and in pain. When I think about that, I can only be grateful and sorry. I believe there will come a time when we can freely exchange our thoughts, even the thoughts about concerns that are hard to speak about.



However, CNBLUE are always sincerely grateful towards BOICE, who have warmly waited for us despite the difficult times they must have faced. We will not forget this gratitude, and we look forward to spending happier times with you through various promotions.



The only way we can repay fans who have waited for us for so long is by continuing to make music despite whatever situation might occur and show that we have not changed in our attitude toward our fans and music.



It's a great source of strength to us that BOICE is always watching over us and beside us. Truly. I will keep this promise to be together with you."





