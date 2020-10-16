Upcoming Korean sci-fi action film 'Victory' starring Song Joong Ki might be released on Netflix

Due to the prolonged outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic, a series of new films are pushing for an online release, skipping the release in theaters. many theaters are closed as they have been one of the businesses greatly affected by the pandemic.



According to the film industry on October 16, many billion KRW blockbuster films such as 'Victory' and 'Call' are considering a global premiere via Netflix.



Both investment distributors and Netflix declined to make a statement on this matter. They only made a statement saying that discussions are underway and nothing has been decided.



One blockbuster film that is being released is 'Victory', which cost 24 billion KRW to produce. It is a film that is the first science fiction film set in the year 2092 in Korea. It tells the story of crew members of a space junk ship jumping into peril after discovering a human-type robot used as weapons of mass destruction. The film stars actor Song Joong Ki and Kim Tae Ri.

