BLACKPINK announced as #1 winner of this week's 'Show Champion'

BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls" took home its 2nd #1 music show trophy on October 14, during this week's broadcast of MBC M's 'Show Champion'!

On this day, the 'Champion Song' nominees included BLACKPINK with "Lovesick Girls", Stray Kids with "Back Door", The Boyz with "The Stealer", Ailee with "When We Were In Love", and Golden Child with "Pump It Up"! Among the fierce competitors, BLACKPINK ultimately took home the win - marking their 2nd trophy so far with "Lovesick Girls".

Meanwhile, other performers on this week's 'Show Champion' included Cosmic Girls CHOCOME, Weki Meki, fromis_9, EVERGLOW, WEi, and more. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

