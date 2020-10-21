18

8

Posted by germainej

Chinese Embassy officials deny ban on BTS merchandise

Chinese Embassy officials have denied any ban on BTS merchandise.

Last week, Chinese customs were reported to be blocking BTS merchandise due to an alleged pro-Hong Kong message, Chinese logistics companies were said to have stopped delivering goods featuring the Big Hit Entertainment group. The allegations have caused a stir among BTS fans and Chinese netizens, and the officials from the Chinese Embassy to South Korea have now denied reports of a ban on imports of BTS goods to China.

Official Jang Ha Sung announced on October 21 that he began speaking about the issue with high-ranking Chinese officials after the rumored ban made headlines. He's now confirmed there's no official ban imposed against BTS merchandise, and Jang Ha Sung stated Chinese shipping companies have not stopped delivering BTS goods. 

A China-Korea goods export and import service company that previously stated they would not deliver BTS goods has now deleted their post as well. 

Stay tuned for updates on the issue. 

AnonymousInsider931 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Yeaaaah but chinas super petty about media. Just because they say they didn’t and a few posts get taken down doesn’t mean that they won’t tell the companies not to deliver.I’m hoping people get what they bought though. I’d be livid if I ordered something and it didn’t get shipped to me.

Kirsty_Louise19,190 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Yeeeeeeah but....


