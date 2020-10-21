Refund Sisters are bad girls in 'Don't Touch Me' MV teaser

Refund Sisters have dropped their music video teaser for "Don't Touch Me".
In the MV teaser, Lee Hyori, Jessi, Hwa Sa, and Uhm Jung Hwa take on a bad girl concept as they gather up their weapons. After releasing an unofficial MV, the 'Hangout with Yoo' project girl group are ready to release an official MV.
Watch Refund Sisters' "Don't Touch Me" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
