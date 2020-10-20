More Chinese logistic companies refuse to ship packages related to BTS

More Chinese logistics companies are refusing to ship items related to BTS. Following China's fifth-largest logistics company Yunda Express, two more large logistics companies such as YTO Express and ZTO Express have reportedly announced the delivery suspension.

Amidst this, suspicions have arisen that the General Administration of Customs of China was involved in the process of rejecting BTS products by Chinese courier companies.



Recently, three major Chinese courier companies, YTO Express, ZTO Express, and Yunda Express, all stated they have stopped shipping BTS-related products. Some speculated that the Chinese courier companies were conscious of the public opinion in China following BTS's remark on the '6.25 Korean War' and might have launched their own boycott.



However, according to Weibo, it seems that the General Administration of Customs in China was blocking the import of BTS-related goods, not the logistics companies. It was found that the General Administration of Customs of China strengthened its management and supervision of Korean products that are not related to BTS.









Earlier on October 19th, a post was made on the account of Weibo's Korean branch of Yunda Express, saying, "There are many inquiries about BTS delivery, BTS-related product deliveries have been suspended for a while."



Yunda Express only explained the reason for the suspension: "The reason is what we all know." "What we all know" is interpreted as a statement considering BTS's acceptance speech at the Van Fleet Award Ceremony.



BTS leader RM said at the Van Fleet Award online awards ceremony, "This year marks the Korean War's 70th anniversary. We will always remember the history of pain that our two nations shared together and the sacrifices of the countless men and women".



Chinese netizens raised an issue with RM's use of the phrase "Two Nations," which stands for the two countries of South Korea and the U.S. The Chinese netizens stated that BTS has "ignored Chinese soldiers' noble sacrifices during the Korean War."









On the 18th, YTO Express and ZTO Express also explained that they do not accept BTS products from the Korea Customs Service, in response to inquiries from Chinese Internet users regarding the refusal of BTS delivery.



ZTO Express stated through its official Weibo account, "Because of the BTS controversy, the General Administration of Customs of China announced its plan to supervise printed goods and printed products more thoroughly," adding, "Each box that is in suspicion can all be opened as the regulations have become strict. This effect is expected to affect other Korean products as well."

