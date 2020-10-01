5

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

BTS tease the upcoming remix of "Savage Love" with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685

Previously, BTS's Tiktok video became viral and they excited fans as they announced they will be working with Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685 on the remix of "Savage Love".

On October 2 at midnight KST, the worldwide popular boy group unveiled a snippet of the remix song and teased fans with a short section of the chorus on their Twitter. They announced that the song will be released tomorrow just as they previously stated.

Check out the short preview of the track on Twitter above and don't miss out when the remix song releases!

keulleo114 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

Can't wait. Hoping for lit rap line parts and of course, stunning vocals.

0

kromatika458 pts 22 minutes ago 1
22 minutes ago

lol only 4 seconds and i hates it

Share

