BTS members and netizens amazed with Jungkook's art skills

Many are aware that BTS members are multi-talented individuals as they take on the global village with their amazing singing skills, songwriting skills, and music production skills. We know many of the group's members also have other talents in the field of sports and arts. This is especially so for the youngest member of the group.





Jungkook is often known as the "Golden Maknae" as he is good at everything he does. He has amazed fans with his songwriting skills as he gifted fans with his recent song "Still With You" and the Japanese song "Your Eyes Tell".

Recently, Junkook received the praise from his members and netizens as he amazed everyone with his exceptional painting skills that are almost on par with painter Bob Ross. In the sixth episode of 'In The Soop BTS ver', RM and Jungkook spent a peaceful day painting. They each painted the scenery around them.

When Jungkook's painting was in near completion, J-Hope and V came to see the two paintings. The two members couldn't help but drop their mouths in awe of Jungkook's painting. J-Hope was so amazed by his painting he commented, "Wow! What are you? What's your identity? This is unbelievable it's so good."

The same reaction was given by netizens who saw Jungkook's drawings. In one online community, a fan compiled all the works and drawings that Jungkook had created as other netizens were impressed with the artist's diverse talent.



Netizens' Commented:

"Jungkook is really talented in Arts and music. He learned how to paint himself by watching videos of Bob Ross."

"LOL, the members are shocked too at Jungkook's painting skills."

"Jungkook definitely perfect. He even learned how to edit the videos by himself."

"He's super good at sports too. I wonder what he's not good at."

"He's so creative too."

"I wonder how much better he would paint if he learned how to paint."

"Amazing."

