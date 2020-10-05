4

2

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

BTS' 'DNA' hit 1.1 billion views and J-Hope's 'Chicken Noodle Soup' hits 200 million

AKP STAFF

BTS has reached 2 milestones today.

The boys' most-watched MV, "DNA", hit 1.1 billion views at 7:28 AM KST on October 5th. The song is also the first of their song to enter both Hot 100 and Billboard 200. It also stayed in Hot 100 for 4 weeks, and the album 'Love Yourself: Her' stayed within Billboard 200 for 6 weeks. 

J-Hope's "Chicken Noodle Soup" with Becky G also reached the 200 million views at 3:08 AM KSt on the same day, just adding to the amazing feat.

Congratulations on both feats!

  1. BTS
  2. j-hope
1 506 Share 67% Upvoted

0

darkangel4524,448 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

Congratulationz guys!

Share
BTS, ENHYPEN, GFriend (Girlfriend), NU
Big Hit Labels launches IPO today
4 hours ago   11   11,214
BTS, ENHYPEN, GFriend (Girlfriend), NU
Big Hit Labels launches IPO today
4 hours ago   11   11,214

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND