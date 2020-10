The rookie boy group from the popular survival Mnet program 'I-LAND' is gearing up for their official debut.

On October 25 at midnight KST, ENHYPEN unveiled another cinematic debut trailer clip titled 'Dusk-Dawn' which exudes maze runner vibes. The clip starts off with a dark and ominous ambiance but ends with a positive melody as the sun rises.

ENHYPEN is scheduled to debut on November 2nd. Check out the trailer clip above and stay tuned for more until then!