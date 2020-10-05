Ailee planning to be on multiple variety shows such as 'Running Man' and 'Video Star'

Ailee fans rejoice, because she's planning to be promoting her comeback mini-album everywhere.

She's currently scheduled to be on 'Video Star' on the day of her mini-album release, and was recently on 'Running Man'. She'll be on multiple radio show as well including KBS Cool FM's 'Good Day to Love', SBS Power FM's 'Power Time', 'CulTwo Show', and MBC FM4U's 'Hope Song' and 'Dreaming Radio'. She'll also be on internet radio on Naver NOW's 'Nurikkiri'.

Ailee will be coming back on the 6th at 6PM KST - are you ready?