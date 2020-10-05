1

0

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

Ailee planning to be on multiple variety shows such as 'Running Man' and 'Video Star'

AKP STAFF

Ailee fans rejoice, because she's planning to be promoting her comeback mini-album everywhere.

She's currently scheduled to be on 'Video Star' on the day of her mini-album release, and was recently on 'Running Man'. She'll be on multiple radio show as well including KBS Cool FM's 'Good Day to Love', SBS Power FM's 'Power Time', 'CulTwo Show', and MBC FM4U's 'Hope Song' and 'Dreaming Radio'. She'll also be on internet radio on Naver NOW's 'Nurikkiri'.

Ailee will be coming back on the 6th at 6PM KST - are you ready?

  1. Ailee
3 625 Share 100% Upvoted

0

leehi42xxx505 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

I thought she'll be a guest again in running man when i saw the title Lol. i was thinking that she just guessed in RM like a week ago

Share

0

taichou_san1,845 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

good to see the korea entertainment still supporting her after what her prev company iirc treat her like some trash...ailee dont deserved to be treated like that...she so fcking talented

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, ENHYPEN, GFriend (Girlfriend), NU
Big Hit Labels launches IPO today
5 hours ago   16   12,929
BTS, ENHYPEN, GFriend (Girlfriend), NU
Big Hit Labels launches IPO today
5 hours ago   16   12,929

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND