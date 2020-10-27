BLACKPINK's Jisoo shows off the gift from model Irene and boasts of their friendship

BLACKPINK's Jisoo showed off the present given by model Irene as she boasted of the friendship between the two.



On October 26, Jisoo shared two photos with a short caption on her Instagram story, "Unnie, you're the best. Cotton candy, cotton candy."



The photos showed the sweater that Jisoo received as a gift and also a handwritten letter from the model. The card read, "JISOO, congratulations on all your amazing work. I hope you enjoyed these goodies as much as I enjoyed making them. Hope you stay warm."







Irene also shared Jisoo's post as the two made netizens and fans smile with their fondness that they expressed to each other.



Meanwhile, BLACKPINK was able to sell over 1.2 million copies of 'The Album,' which is the first full-length album from the girl group. They have become the first K-pop girl group to reach the million-seller list.



