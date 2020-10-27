Kang Daniel will work hand-in-hand with Paul McCartney's personal photographer to publish an art book

It has been reported that Kang Daniel will work hand-in-hand with the personal photographer of legendary artist Paul McCartney to release an art book.

According to Kang Daniel's agency, Konnect Entertainment, pre-orders for the art book will begin on October 30th. This would be Kang Daniel's first art book titled 'NEVER STANDING STILL - IT'S TIME TO SHINE.'

According to the agency, the art book will tell the "Story of Kang Daniel's passion for music and his dreams. It will show the concerns of the youth in his twenties as he faces reality. The artbook will be composed like a movie" The agency also stated that the artist focused on capturing the images of Kang Daniel off stage.

This art book is gathering keen attention as it is reported that the photos will be taken by the world-renowned photographer MJ Kim. MJ Kim is known as the photographer who took various photos of top celebrities such as Michael Jackson, Madonna, Johnny Depp, and Prince Charles of England. He is also known as Paul McCartney's personal photographer.

Kang Daniel plans to release various photos of himself that has not been seen before. He will be publishing exclusive photos through the artbook as he will share a special message with his fans.