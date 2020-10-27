Wonho shows off his flawless abs in a pictorial with 'Beauty+ Magazine'

Soloist Wonho showed off his charisma and his flawless abs in the recent pictorial with Beauty+ Magazine.



Beauty+ Magazine unveiled the photos of the singer on October 27.



In this pictorial, Wonho showed off various styles to match the concept titled 'Move.' He showed the vibes that transcend between calmness and passion. He also revealed snippets of his chiseled abs that peaked through his opened jacket.



Wonho has gained much popularity and has released his solo debut album 'Love Synonym #1: Right for Me'. Upon its release, his debut album topped iTunes' Worldwide Albums Chart, ranked ninth on Billboard's Album Chart, and topped Oricon's album rankings for two weeks on the second week of September.



Recently, Wonho opened his YouTube channel Ohhoho in order to share his daily life with fans and connect with them more.



Meanwhile, more pictorials and interviews of Wonho can be found in the November issue of Beauty+ magazine.

