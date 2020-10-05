BLACKPINK reportedly appearing on 'Knowing Bros' for first time in three years

BLACKPINK are reportedly returning to 'Knowing Bros'!

According to media reports on October 5 KST, the YG Entertainment girl group will be making a second apperance as guests on the hit JTBC variety show. The members will be recording their apperance on October 8, while the actual episode will be broadcast on October 17.



Meanwhile, BLACKPINK previously appeared on the program in August 2017, making it over three years since the group was on the show.



Stay tuned for the full episode later this month!